OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Price Target Raised to $49.00

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $43.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of OGE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,541. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.82. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $45.75.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $513.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.82 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 18.39%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.87%.

In related news, Treasurer Charles B. Walworth sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $30,181.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,237.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian lifted its position in OGE Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 67.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 154.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.