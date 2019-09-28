Olympus Labs Trading Up 2.2% This Week (MOT)

Olympus Labs (CURRENCY:MOT) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, Olympus Labs has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Olympus Labs token can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, Bibox, OKEx and DDEX. Olympus Labs has a market cap of $352,721.00 and $13.00 worth of Olympus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Olympus Labs

Olympus Labs is a token. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. Olympus Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Olympus Labs is medium.com/olympuslabsbc. The Reddit community for Olympus Labs is /r/OlympusLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Olympus Labs is olympuslabs.io. Olympus Labs’ official Twitter account is @olympuslabsbc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Olympus Labs

Olympus Labs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Kyber Network, Bibox, IDEX, OKEx and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olympus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olympus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Olympus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

