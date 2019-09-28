Omni (OMNI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $140.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Omni has a market cap of $787,034.00 and approximately $140.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00017131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX, Cryptohub and Poloniex. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00680832 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012839 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011693 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,643 coins and its circulating supply is 562,327 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.