Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group makes up about 0.6% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,239,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,480,000 after acquiring an additional 567,221 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,305,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,131,000 after acquiring an additional 420,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 60,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $160,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,243. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.69. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.22%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

