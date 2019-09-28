Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,300 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 364,900 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

ONTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Onconova Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

In other news, major shareholder Tyndall Capital Partners L. P sold 10,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $30,923.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider 683 Capital Management, Llc sold 506,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $1,028,960.31. Insiders have sold 682,207 shares of company stock worth $1,338,011 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Onconova Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONTX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,870. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.38. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 976.64% and a negative return on equity of 872.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

