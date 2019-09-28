One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,562 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the period. Best Buy accounts for 0.5% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 289.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,918,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $342,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,220 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 3,218.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,259,002 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $227,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,794 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 40.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,797,656 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $330,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,605,353 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,924,922,000 after purchasing an additional 993,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,179,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,648,000 after purchasing an additional 772,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BBY. Loop Capital set a $90.00 price target on Best Buy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 9,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $648,666.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,467.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly sold 407,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $27,315,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,789,328 shares of company stock valued at $128,620,080. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,789,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,633. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $80.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

