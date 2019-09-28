One Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 945.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,094 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $243,622,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 909.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,664 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,091.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,116,000 after acquiring an additional 946,501 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 375.2% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 877,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,987,000 after acquiring an additional 692,526 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.88. 434,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,763. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $91.34 and a one year high of $136.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.61% and a net margin of 11.05%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 25,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $3,189,580.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $78,777.72. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,133 shares of company stock worth $39,829,477. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.