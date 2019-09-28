One Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

One Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,112 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 71.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 127,136 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 103.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 348,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,286,000 after buying an additional 177,213 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $10,401,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,677 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $57.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,329,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,746,037. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $80.24. The company has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average of $60.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

