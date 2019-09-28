One Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

One Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 25,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $763,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $85,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,910.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,074. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $30.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,990,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,717,630. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.29%.

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America set a $35.00 target price on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

