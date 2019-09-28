One Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in AGCO by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AGCO by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in AGCO by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 83,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in AGCO by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AGCO from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $88.00 price objective on AGCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AGCO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.73.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $705,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,333.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $364,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,558.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,977 shares of company stock valued at $5,761,368. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $76.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,501. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.80. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $80.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

