OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Short Interest Up 7.6% in September

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 602,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price objective on shares of OneMain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush raised shares of OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.27.

Shares of OneMain stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,093. OneMain has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.08 million. OneMain had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 19.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

