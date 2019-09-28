Open Trading Network Price Reaches $0.0029 (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Open Trading Network has a market cap of $5,800.00 and $211.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Open Trading Network has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Open Trading Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Open Trading Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00193122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.31 or 0.01029966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020534 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00089888 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network launched on October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Open Trading Network is otn.org.

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Trading Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Trading Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Trading Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.