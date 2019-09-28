Opti Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Opti Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000. Theravance Biopharma makes up 0.2% of Opti Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $608,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TBPH. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 target price on Theravance Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

NASDAQ:TBPH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.44. 98,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,745. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $35.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 2,631.15% and a negative net margin of 369.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma Inc will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

