Optibase Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAS) Short Interest Down 60.0% in September

Optibase Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ OBAS remained flat at $$12.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Optibase has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31.

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Optibase had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Optibase stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Optibase Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAS) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Optibase worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Optibase

Optibase Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. The company purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes.

