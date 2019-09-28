Orbimed Advisors LLC Buys 94,500 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Agilent Technologies worth $66,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 478.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,230,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $689,243,000 after buying an additional 7,634,621 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,880,000 after buying an additional 1,663,354 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,015,000 after buying an additional 1,538,234 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,910,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,689,000 after buying an additional 1,423,567 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,928,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,146,000 after buying an additional 840,850 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on A. Barclays lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $76.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,189. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,909,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $283,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,635 shares of company stock worth $2,507,293 in the last 90 days.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

