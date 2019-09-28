Orbimed Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 0.83% of ArQule as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ArQule by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,856,000 after purchasing an additional 480,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ArQule by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,635,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,051,000 after purchasing an additional 314,378 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ArQule in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,597,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of ArQule by 96.5% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,755,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ArQule in the second quarter worth $29,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

ARQL has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of ArQule from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on shares of ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ArQule in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Shares of ArQule stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. 2,549,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,730. The stock has a market cap of $903.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89. ArQule, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.54 and a quick ratio of 12.54.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. ArQule had a negative net margin of 349.34% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ArQule, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

