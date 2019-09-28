Orbimed Advisors LLC Has $23.31 Million Stock Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717,000 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 3.04% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $23,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADVM. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,138,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,535 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,635,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,524,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after purchasing an additional 406,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,297,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 371,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,387,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADVM traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $5.43. 2,008,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,711,713. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $350.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $16.38.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 4,505.40% and a negative return on equity of 31.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADVM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.05.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

