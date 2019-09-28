Orbimed Advisors LLC Makes New $5.06 Million Investment in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 79,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.63 per share, with a total value of $218,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,614,258.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 963,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.32. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $80.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.16.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.01. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.84% and a negative net margin of 527.49%. The company had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -7.05 EPS for the current year.

RARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Swann reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.23.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.