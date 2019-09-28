Orbimed Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,089,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 570,000 shares during the period. PTC Therapeutics accounts for 1.5% of Orbimed Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 3.54% of PTC Therapeutics worth $94,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,129,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,122,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after buying an additional 725,997 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,562,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,028,000 after buying an additional 342,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,130,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTCT. ValuEngine lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.62. 843,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,935. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.65 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 76.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 15,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $685,058.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,695.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christine Marie Utter sold 14,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $634,623.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,173 shares in the company, valued at $233,509.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,038 shares of company stock worth $9,494,697 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.