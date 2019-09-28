Orbimed Advisors LLC Takes $40.61 Million Position in NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,711,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,611,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of NextCure as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXTC. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,777,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,385,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,980,000. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,659,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.75. The stock had a trading volume of 164,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.05 and a quick ratio of 17.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.81. NextCure Inc has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $44.69.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Research analysts expect that NextCure Inc will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NXTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on NextCure from $26.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on NextCure from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextCure from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

