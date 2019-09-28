OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) Given a C$9.00 Price Target at CIBC

CIBC set a C$9.00 target price on OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.42.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OGI opened at C$6.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $661.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.37. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of C$4.11 and a twelve month high of C$11.30.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.