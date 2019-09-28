Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.02. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $42.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OESX. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet raised Orion Energy Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Energy Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 10.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,907,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 373,569 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth $91,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth $899,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 41.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.49.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

