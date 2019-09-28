Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $16.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00.

OR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Osisko gold royalties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Osisko gold royalties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.42.

OR opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of -0.03. Osisko gold royalties has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 million. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 30.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Osisko gold royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Osisko gold royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,720,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Osisko gold royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,015,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,107,000 after acquiring an additional 369,348 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 305,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 2,222.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 318,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 305,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

