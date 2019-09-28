Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF accounts for 2.6% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPMD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 339.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 150,599 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 410,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,966,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $228,000.

NYSEARCA:SPMD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,682. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $36.35.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.1398 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

