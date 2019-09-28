Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemical Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.85. The stock had a trading volume of 721,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,873. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $62.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

