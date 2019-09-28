Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Sells 2,240 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 22.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Bank of America by 188.4% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 167.2% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $49,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 57.6% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $68,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.35. The stock had a trading volume of 41,336,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,407,232. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.75. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.