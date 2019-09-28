Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

PANL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,869. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $143.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $83.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANL. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

