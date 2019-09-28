ParallelCoin Price Down 16.5% Over Last Week (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $655,833.00 and approximately $1,252.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for about $2.08 or 0.00025582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

