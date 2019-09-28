PARETO Rewards (PARETO) Market Cap Reaches $1.19 Million

PARETO Rewards (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. PARETO Rewards has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $107.00 worth of PARETO Rewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PARETO Rewards has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PARETO Rewards token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00038537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.42 or 0.05395707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000423 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000198 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00015491 BTC.

About PARETO Rewards

PARETO is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. PARETO Rewards’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,629,499 tokens. The Reddit community for PARETO Rewards is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PARETO Rewards’ official message board is blog.pareto.network. PARETO Rewards’ official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork. PARETO Rewards’ official website is pareto.network.

Buying and Selling PARETO Rewards

PARETO Rewards can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARETO Rewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARETO Rewards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARETO Rewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

