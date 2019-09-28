Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Short Interest Up 25.9% in September

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the August 15th total of 95,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

NASDAQ:PKOH traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.46. 14,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,555. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average of $31.96. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.36.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PKOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $69,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,438.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,281.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 22,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

