Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) to report sales of $138.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pattern Energy Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $159.49 million and the lowest is $118.40 million. Pattern Energy Group posted sales of $118.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group will report full-year sales of $532.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $486.00 million to $585.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $584.38 million, with estimates ranging from $548.00 million to $659.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pattern Energy Group.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pattern Energy Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James lowered Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Pattern Energy Group from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pattern Energy Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pattern Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEGI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pattern Energy Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,268,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,001,000 after acquiring an additional 77,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pattern Energy Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,208,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,451,000 after acquiring an additional 414,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pattern Energy Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,725,000 after acquiring an additional 83,674 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pattern Energy Group by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,701,000 after acquiring an additional 461,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,547,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,727,000 after buying an additional 33,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGI traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.75. 845,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,854. Pattern Energy Group has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.422 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.55%.

Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

