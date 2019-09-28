Paulson & CO. Inc. Makes New $26.04 Million Investment in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $26,040,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1,510.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,442,000 after buying an additional 3,122,355 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,972,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $511,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,654 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $245,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,940 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 13,200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,096,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,667 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 12,791.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 942,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 935,080 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 831 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $112,259.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 26,542 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $3,488,149.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,596,450.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,015 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UTX. Vertical Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.67.

UTX traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $136.39. 2,136,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,570. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $100.48 and a one year high of $144.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.72. The company has a market cap of $118.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

