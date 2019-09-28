PAYCENT (PYN) Price Tops $0.0305 on Major Exchanges

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAYCENT token can now be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $935,350.00 and approximately $123,086.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00192422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.01031066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020468 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00090084 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT’s genesis date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,662,802 tokens. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com.

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

