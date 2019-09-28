Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.22. Paylocity posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $120.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCTY has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Paylocity from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paylocity from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Paylocity to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $480,050.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,415,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,359,890.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark S. Kinsey sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $65,620.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,076 shares of company stock valued at $26,692,978 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Paylocity by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Paylocity by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PCTY traded down $3.22 on Friday, hitting $95.13. 342,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,066. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.39 and a 200 day moving average of $97.65. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $53.46 and a twelve month high of $112.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

