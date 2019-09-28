PCHAIN (PI) Trading Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit, DEx.top and IDEX. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $446,225.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.83 or 0.05414642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000426 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000201 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00015811 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,152,793 tokens. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Switcheo Network, DEx.top, DDEX, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

