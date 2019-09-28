PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,500 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 194,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, VP Scott Nogles bought 2,000 shares of PCSB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 3,375 shares of company stock worth $64,163 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 607.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCSB. BidaskClub upgraded PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded PCSB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PCSB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

PCSB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.26. The company had a trading volume of 28,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,303. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59. PCSB Financial has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $362.29 million, a PE ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 2.89%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

