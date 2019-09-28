Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 234 ($3.06) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TI Fluid Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 265.80 ($3.47).

LON TIFS opened at GBX 192 ($2.51) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $998.92 million and a PE ratio of 6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 178.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 189.69. TI Fluid Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 151.28 ($1.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 265 ($3.46).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a €0.03 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. TI Fluid Systems’s payout ratio is 0.27%.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

