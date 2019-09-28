Peerplays Price Down 33.4% Over Last Week (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00007172 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Peerplays has traded down 33.4% against the dollar. Peerplays has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $91,216.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

