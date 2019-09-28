PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.9% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% during the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the second quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $135.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,557,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,095. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.53 and a twelve month high of $139.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.79.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

