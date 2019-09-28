Perceptive Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of ConforMIS as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ConforMIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConforMIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConforMIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ConforMIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ConforMIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFMS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.87. 356,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,774. The company has a market capitalization of $134.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.34. ConforMIS Inc has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 92.18% and a negative net margin of 34.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 279,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $1,052,934.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 23,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $99,019.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,093,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,078.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,253,298 shares of company stock worth $4,150,793 in the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CFMS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research downgraded ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConforMIS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.10.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

