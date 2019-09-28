Perceptive Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)

Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.74% of Uniqure worth $22,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QURE. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Uniqure by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,688,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,036,000 after buying an additional 29,629 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uniqure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,757,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uniqure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Uniqure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uniqure alerts:

Shares of Uniqure stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.53. 797,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,866. Uniqure NV has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 61.67% and a negative net margin of 1,232.30%. The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Uniqure NV will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Gut sold 4,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $224,906.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $378,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on QURE. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Uniqure in a report on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.