Perceptive Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 285,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,254 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies were worth $11,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 143.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,806,000 after acquiring an additional 558,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 37.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,177,000 after acquiring an additional 141,068 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 23,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 50,293 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,324. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $824.08 million and a P/E ratio of -5.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 12.21.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 1,515.61%. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12300.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael V. Williamson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $106,435.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

