Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $120.24 Million Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Perceptive Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,201,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 339,688 shares during the quarter. Amarin comprises approximately 2.8% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Amarin worth $120,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in Amarin by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

AMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amarin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,512,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,672. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Amarin Co. plc has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $23.91.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.54 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 111.75%. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $2,382,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Berg sold 98,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $2,104,738.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 446,007 shares of company stock valued at $9,052,459 in the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

