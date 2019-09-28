Perceptive Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Perceptive Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $564,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 40,015 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 40,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,292,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.19. The stock had a trading volume of 216,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,825. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.80. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

