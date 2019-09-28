Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 35,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NASDAQ:PFMT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.09. 22,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,970. Performant Financial has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $58.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.22.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 32.75% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. Equities analysts expect that Performant Financial will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Performant Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFMT. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Performant Financial by 15.5% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 192,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,762 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,348,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,111 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 944,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 429,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

