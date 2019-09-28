Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Down 54.8% in September

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Perma-Pipe International stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,576. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86. Perma-Pipe International has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $77.01 million, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPIH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 20.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 36,492 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 27,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 31.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Perma-Pipe International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Perma-Pipe International from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

