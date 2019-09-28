PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,600 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the August 15th total of 376,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PetroChina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,678,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in PetroChina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in PetroChina by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PetroChina by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in PetroChina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PTR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Macquarie raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PetroChina in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.48.

Shares of PetroChina stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 130,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,094. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PetroChina has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $83.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.18.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

