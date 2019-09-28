Phil Higgins Acquires 5,000,000 Shares of Shearwater Group PLC (LON:SWG) Stock

Shearwater Group PLC (LON:SWG) insider Phil Higgins purchased 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £8,600,000 ($11,237,423.23).

Shares of SWG stock opened at GBX 175 ($2.29) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. Shearwater Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.39 ($0.06). The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -437.50.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Shearwater Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 5 ($0.07) price target for the company.

About Shearwater Group

Shearwater Group PLC provides digital resilience solutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, software and services. It offers multifactor authentication software solutions, and identity and access management security solutions; digital, operational, and regulatory solutions and services; enterprise grade security for small to medium sized businesses; and information, network, and application security solutions, as well as cyber essentials advisory, training, and outsourced IT services.

