Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSX opened at $103.66 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $119.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.07.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.82.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.