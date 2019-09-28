Phocas Financial Corp. Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 629,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,893,000 after acquiring an additional 35,126 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,825,000 after acquiring an additional 245,558 shares during the period.

SCHD stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $55.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.4855 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

